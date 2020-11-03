Biffy Clyro tease signature overdrive pedal

Speaking to Total Guitar back in September, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil revealed he was working on releasing his own guitar pedal.

And now, the Biffy main man has teased what appears to be a new signature overdrive pedal in two recent clips shared to the band's Instagram page.

#booooomblast #guitarpedals Biffy Clyro A photo posted by @biffy_clyro on Oct 30, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

“We've been very, very busy,” Neil shares in the first clip, which was posted on October 31. The second – posted today (November 3) – features some more dirty tones from the apparent prototype stompbox, which seems to straddle the line between drive and filthy, filthy fuzz.

To further corroborate the theory of a new signature pedal, Gone Fishing Effects – a new pedal company set up by Biffy Clyro guitar tech Richard Pratt – also shared the clips on its page.

Neil also said of the new pedal in the September interview: “They’re being made by my tech, who is working on a few different circuit boards; we’re just keeping it low-key and entirely in-house.”

He added: “We’re hoping to get it out later in the year.”

While it has not yet been confirmed, fans look set to be able to add a new Biffy Clyro signature pedal to their pedalboards very soon. We'll keep you in the loop on this story as it unfolds.