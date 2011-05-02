The Big Four Announce New York City show

The Big Four -– Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax –- are heading for the Bronx late this summer. The bands will perform together Sept. 14 at New York City’s Yankee Stadium. Metallica announced the show on their website Friday.

“A huge thanks to everyone who came out to the desert this past weekend [in Indio, California]," read the release. "We felt the enormous love and support, so we just had to find a way to make one more Big 4 show in the States happen. Enter New York … We can’t wait for a night in the Bronx as our second American show.”

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster 10 a.m. May 6. Members of Metallica’s Met Club and Yankees season ticket holders can participate in presales on May 4. All seats are reserved. Metallica.com will offer more information next week about VIP packages and long-distance shuttles.

To see a message from Metallica frontman James Hetfield, click here.