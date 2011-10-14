Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins Starts His Own Professional Wrestling Company

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumkins has started a new professional wrestling company, Resistance Pro, in Chicago. He says he'll operate as its creative director.

According NME.com, Corgan's role will be to create story lines for wrestling events and to be the public face of the organization. Resistance Pro will host its first event, Black Friday, on November 25 at the Excalibur Club in Chicago.

"I've been involved sort of behind the scenes with pro wrestling for about a decade and made a lot of friends in the business," Corgan told Fox News Chicago. "It's a very insular business and it's a long story, but I essentially got involved with some brothers who had a wrestling promotion. We decided to form our own promotion and we're going to try to bring back to the glory days."

Smashing Pumpkins are gearing up for the release of their new album, Oceania.