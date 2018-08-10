Billy Gibbons Announces North American Tour

(Image credit: Blaine Clausen)

Legendary ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has announced a North American tour.

The dates, which will take Gibbons across the United States—with a stop in Canada—from mid-October through mid-November—are in support of his newly announced solo album, The Big Bad Blues . You can check out his full itinerary below.

Set for a September 21 release, The Big Bad Blues will feature a mix of originals and classic blues covers. You can hear its first single, "Rollin' and Tumblin,'" below.

“We successfully made our way through those uncharted waters with the Cubano flavor of [his 2015 solo debut] Perfectamundo and completed the journey,” Gibbons said of his new solo album in a statement. “The shift back to the blues is a natural. It’s something which our followers can enjoy with the satisfaction of experiencing the roots tradition and, at the same time, feeling the richness of stretching the art form.”

Noting the blues' lasting influence on his guitar sound, he said “There’s something very primordial within the art form. Nobody gets away from the infectious allure of those straight-ahead licks!”

The Big Bad Blues is available for preorder right here .

Billy Gibbons 2018 Tour Dates

October 13 – Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino and Golf Resort

October 14 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino – Showroom

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

October 17 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

October 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 20 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

October 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

October 23 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

October 25 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

October 26 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater

October 28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 30 – New York, NY @ Iridium Jazz Club

October 31 – New York, NY @ Iridium Jazz Club

November 1 – Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

November 3 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

November 5 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 6 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues – Orlando

November 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November 9 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

November 10 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

November 11 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

November 15 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

November 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

November 18 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour