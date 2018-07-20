Billy Gibbons Announces New Album, 'The Big Bad Blues'

Legendary ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has announced his second solo album, The Big Bad Blues. A sonic departure from his Afro-Cuban-flavored solo debut—2015's Perfectamundo—The Big Bad Blues will feature a mix of originals and classic blues covers.

Featuring covers of tracks like “Rollin’ and Tumblin’” and “Standing Around Crying,” the aptly titled The Big Bad Blues is set for a September 21 release. You can hear its first single, "Rollin' and Tumblin,'" below.

“We successfully made our way through those uncharted waters with the Cubano flavor of Perfectamundo and completed the journey,” Gibbons said of his new solo album in a statement. “The shift back to the blues is a natural. It’s something which our followers can enjoy with the satisfaction of experiencing the roots tradition and, at the same time, feeling the richness of stretching the art form.”

Noting the blues' lasting influence on his guitar sound, he said “There’s something very primordial within the art form. Nobody gets away from the infectious allure of those straight-ahead licks!”

The Big Bad Blues features Joe Hardy on bass, former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum behind the kit, Austin Hanks on guitar and James Harman—plus Gibbons himself—on harmonica.

The Big Bad Blues is available for preorder right here.

For more on Billy Gibbons, head on over to billygibbons.com.