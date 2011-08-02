Biohazard Announce New Album Title

Biohazard have announced Reborn In Defiance (album art can be seen to the left) as the title of their upcoming new album, which is due out on September 23 through Nuclear Blast Records. The album will be the band's first studio album in over six years and the first to feature the original line-up of the band since 1994's State of The World Address

Long-time bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld briefly parted ways with the band earlier this year, being temporarily replaced by Scott Roberts, but has since rejoined the band.

You can stream a track from the album, "Reborn," at this location.

Guitarist/vocalist Billy Graziadei said of the band's original lineup returning: "When we got back together in 2008, we erased the last memory of Biohazard in people's heads and replaced it with a new kick-ass memory of what Biohazard was all about back in the day."

"People heard we used to fuck shit up, but being back together again as the original Biohazard gave us a chance to re-write history. Now we're doing it once again with a brand new album."

"Our new album, Reborn In Defiance, is everything I love about Biohazard but more....in 2011! 100% ass-kicking in every way.... See you in the pit!"