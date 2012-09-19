Black Country Communion Streaming New Song, Offer Free Download

Prolific rock supergroup Black Country Communion have just released a new track from their upcoming third studio album, Afterglow. You can stream "Confessor" below.

The band are also offering a free download of the track in exchange for your email address at this location.

Afterglow marks the band's third album in as many years, but according to frontman Glenn Hughes, it may also be the band's last.

"This may be the [band's] last album," Hughes said in a recent interview with ABC News Radio. "I hate to break it to you, but it just may be, because I need to be in a band that tours on a regular basis."

Afterglow is out October 30.