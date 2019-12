The Black Dahlia Murder’s Ritual, perhaps one of the most hyped death metal releases of 2011, is now streaming it its entirety online.

Click here to launch the stream, but be forewarned: You might need Windows Media Player.

The bands adds: “Finally, we get to reveal our labor of satanic love, Ritual! Turn out the lights, turn up the tunes, and let the night entrance you!”

Ritual sees its official release on June 17 in Europe and on June 21 in North America via Metal Blade Records.