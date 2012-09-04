The Black Keys Debut "Little Black Submarines" Music Video

The Black Keys have just premiered the fourth music video from their latest studio album, El Camino. Check out the video for "Little Black Submarines" below.

A departure from the more videos the band has produced as of late, the "Little Black Submarines" clip features mainly live performance footage from an intimate gig at Nashville dive Springwater Supper Club.

And just a reminder that the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Guitar World alongside the legendary Billy Gibbons. You can read an excerpt from the cover story here, and pick it up in our online store here.