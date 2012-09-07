October 2012 Guitar World: Billy Gibbons and Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Buddy Guy Book Excerpt, Mark Tremonti and More

The all-new October 2012 issue of Guitar World magazine is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

This month, ZZ Top's blues-rock godfather, Billy Gibbons, and the Black Keys' garage-rock scion, Dan Auerbach, sit down for a talk about the long history of the blues and its enduring power in the 21st century. They also discuss their love of talking-blues legend Lightnin' Hopkins (Check out this month's In Deep video: John Lee Hooker and Lightnin' Hopkins, below).

And speaking of the blues, read about the wild blues life of Buddy Guy in an excerpt from his new autobiography, When I Left Home, in which he tells how his reputation as a guitar slinger spread like wildfire through the Windy City.

Also, guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and Alter Bridge follows his thrash-metal muse and comes into his own with All I Was, the debut album from his self-titled solo project.

Poison frontman Brett Michaels teams up with Ace Frehley, Phil Collen, Michael Anthony and other musical mates for Get Your Rock On, his latest album, featuring new recordings of songs by Poison, Lynyrd Skynyrd and others.

Plus, plenty of GEAR!

Rocktron Boutique Series stomp boxes

Orange Signature #4 Jim Root Terror amp

Framus Panthera Studio Supreme

EQ What's Hot and Cool

Samick JTR Marie MR10 electric guitar

Eminence EJ1250 Eric Johnson Signature 12-inch speakers

Cort MR710-F acoustic-electric

Olympus LS-100 Linear PCM Recorder

And four SONGS with Guitar and Bass TABS!

•Maroon 5, "Moves Like Jagger"

•ZZ Top, "Waitin' for the Bus"

•Buddy Guy, "Damn Right, I've Got the Blues"

•Pierce the Veil, "Caraphernelia"

