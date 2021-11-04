Black Label Society release grunge-inspired new single, End of Days

Black Label Society have issued a new single, End of Days, taken from their forthcoming album, Doom Crew Inc.

In a departure from the album's first single, Set You Free, the new track sees Zakk Wylde and co nod to the Seattle sound of the early '90s, incorporating dirty guitar riffs, slower tempos, clean arpeggios and grunge-style vocal harmonies.

But the frontman and his co-guitarist Dario Lorina bring the track into the present with their lead guitar work, during which they serve up a dizzying passage full of hard rock-inspired alternate picking lines, soaring bends and dueling harmonies. Check out the track's humorous accompanying video below.

Zakk Wylde describes the band's new record – which follows 2018's Grimmest Hits – as a “two-guitar album”, and says Lorina has contributed more to leads this time around.

“We incorporated Father Dario even more into the solos [on this record],” he says. “[He’s] doubling with me and being more involved in that regard. It really, truly is a two-guitar album, more so than ever. A twin-guitar band, whether it’s the Allman Brothers or Judas Priest, with harmony lines, unison lines, and trading off solos.”

Earlier this year, Black Label Society released a box set celebrating their decades-long career, entitled None More Black.

Wylde said in an April interview with Guitar World that the release – which features 10 pieces of vinyl, a 32-page photo book and more, weighing over 20 pounds – is “remastered, reupholstered, re-edited, re-married-re-everything”.

“There are so many things you can do with this box set,” he jested. “You can use it as a cutting board to make sandwiches. You can use it as a vase for flowers. You can fight crime with this thing, using it to cave in some criminal’s head. Then you can jump out of your house and actually use it to help your landing. It’s very, very versatile.”

Earlier this week, Ozzy Osbourne confirmed that Zakk Wylde will play guitar on the entirety of his upcoming solo album. It came after Wylde's involvement on the album was thought to be a mere guest spot.

Doom Crew Inc. arrives November 26 via MNRK Heavy. Check out its tracklist below.