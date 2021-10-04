Ozzy Osbourne’s new album will feature a dream guitar lineup of Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that his forthcoming solo album will feature appearances from a string of guitar icons, including Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, as well as longterm collaborators Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde.

The frontman made the announcement during his regular Ozzy Speaks show (hosted on his Sirius XM channel, Ozzy’s Boneyard).

“On this new album, I'm working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk [Wylde],” reported the singer, before expanding his thoughts on guest spots.

“You just write the song and you just ask them to sing [or play] what you [give them]. The good thing is it's interesting to work with somebody else. But the bad thing is if it don't work, you can't [just let it go] 'cause they'll get all pissed off.”

Fortunately, Ozzy says the solo Clapton contributed is “very good”, revealing that “one of the lyrics was about Jesus, and he wasn't sure about that. But it was all right in the end…”

There are no further details about Wylde, Beck or Iommi’s contributions as of yet and the news seems to come in direct contrast to Wylde's own expectations earlier this year, but it’s not surprising to see a list of such heavyweight collaborations on the forthcoming album.

Andrew Watt (producer of Ozzy’s acclaimed 2020 album Ordinary Man) has returned to the fold, bringing in the formidable dual talents of Chad Smith and Taylor Hawkins on drum duties.

Watt also told us in June that Metallica man and Ozzy lifer Robert Trujillo is back on bass duties for the record.

“He loves Ozzy, and has such a breadth of knowledge about Ozzy, obviously being in the band [earlier] and having to learn all the songs. He’s contributing to this album with love in his heart for this guy. It’s not about, ‘Oh, I want to play on an Ozzy album.’ Ozzy is family to him!”

Judging by those involved, it seems Watt and Osborne have been busy crafting more of a classic rock collection, a notable contrast to the contemporary collaborations with Post Malone and Travis Scott found on Ordinary Man.