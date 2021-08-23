Zakk Wylde rocks a retro suit and wig in Black Label Society’s bloody new video, Set You Free

Zakk Wylde has unveiled Set You Free, the first track to be taken his forthcoming Black Label Society record Doom Crew Inc., due November 26.

In the video, Wylde and band seem to have been transported in time – via black-and-white film, matching suits and some truly terrible wigs – to an era of retro-rock ’n’ roll.

The band provide the soundtrack to a prom-gone-wrong horror flick, which (of course) soon ends in a complete bloodbath overlaid with some tasty dueling solos from Wylde and BLS guitarist Dario Lorina.

(Image credit: Justin Reich)

“We incorporated Father Dario even more into the solos [on this record],” says Wylde. “[He’s] doubling with me and being more involved in that regard. It really, truly is a two-guitar album, more so than ever. A twin guitar band, whether it’s the Allman Brothers or Judas Priest, with harmony lines, unison lines, and trading off solos.”

Dario’s increasing role on record reportedly stemmed initially from the group’s live shows, where the pair have increasingly enjoyed trading licks and improvising over songs like Fire It Up, from 2005’s Mafia album.

Alongside the release of Doom Crew Inc. in late November, Black Label Society will be playing across the US this fall in its 'Doom Trooping Over North America' tour.

(Image credit: Black Label Society)

Doom Crew Inc. tracklist

Set You Free Destroy & Conquer You Made Me Want to Live Forever and a Day End of Days Ruins Forsaken Love Reign Down Gospel of Lies Shelter Me Gather all my Sins Farewell Ballad

Alongside the usual digital formats, the album will be released on vinyl, CD and cassette, including a deluxe edition. Note the release date (November 26), which is, appropriately, Black Friday…

