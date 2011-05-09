Black Label Society: New Album Streaming Online

Black Label Society's new unplugged/acoustic album, The Song Remains Not The Same, will be released tomorrow, May 10. The even better news is that the album is streaming in its entirety as part of AOL's Listening Party. Check it out here.

The Song Remains Not The Same features unplugged versions of material from Black Label Society’s latest album, Order Of The Black, as well as additional material recorded during the Order Of The Black sessions.

The Song Remains Not The Same was conceived, created and compiled by Zakk Wylde and the title is, of course, a nod to one of Wylde’s favorite bands, Led Zeppelin.

The Song Remains Not The Same tracklisting: