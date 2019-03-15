Black Label Society Premiere New "A Spoke in the Wheel (Unplugged)" Music Video

Back in January, Black Label Society announced Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19, a “reimagined” version of their 1999 debut, Sonic Brew.

Today, the band has premiered the music video for the first of the album's two new bonus tracks, an "unplugged" version of "A Spoke in the Wheel." You can check it out above.

“The original recording back in 1997 was mastered with high volume, alcohol and dance," Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde said of the album. "We went in and worked off the existing performances and focused on the high volume and dance while replacing the booze with Viagra and anabolic steroids.”

In conjunction with the release, the band will also head out on the "20 Years of Sonic Brewtality Tour" of North America.

For the upcoming tour, Black Label Society will play two shows in each market—the first night will feature Sonic Brew in its entirety, while the second date will see the band play a set of greatest hits. Support will come from Conan and the Atomic Bitchwax. Dates begin April 24 at the Oriental Theater in Denver and wrap up in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theater for two nights ending on May 23. See below for all shows.

For more information, head over to BlackLabelSociety.com.