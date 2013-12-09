Black Sabbath, Dream Theater, Led Zeppelin Earn Grammy Nominations

The 2014 Grammy nominations were released Friday night — and let's just say Black Sabbath are very well represented.

The band's 2013 semi-reunion album, 13, was nominated for Best Rock Album, along with David Bowie's The Next Day, Kings Of Leon's Mechanical Bull, Led Zeppelin's Celebration Day, Queens Of The Stone Age's …Like Clockwork and Neil Young with Crazy Horse's Psychedelic Pill.

Their single from 13, "God Is Dead?," is up for Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Song.

Other guitar-centric acts to show up on several Grammy short lists are Jack White, whose "I'm Shakin'' was nominated for Best Rock Performance, plus Anthrax's "TNT" and Dream Theater's "The Enemy Inside," both of which are up for Best Metal Performance.

The list also features a host of classic rock names, including Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones.

The 56th Grammy ceremony will take place January 26 in Los Angeles. Below, you can see a list of rock-, blues- and guitar-centric nominations. For the complete list of the 2014 nominations, visit grammy.com.

Best Rock Album

Black Sabbath: 13

David Bowie: The Next Day

Kings Of Leon: Mechanical Bull

Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day

Queens Of The Stone Age: …Like Clockwork

Neil Young with Crazy Horse: Psychedelic Pill

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes: "Always Alright"

David Bowie: "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)"

Imagine Dragons: "Radioactive"

Led Zeppelin: "Kashmir"

Queens Of The Stone Age: "My God Is The Sun"

Jack White: "I'm Shakin'"

Best Metal Performance

Anthrax: "TNT"

Black Sabbath: "God Is Dead?"

Dream Theater: "The Enemy Inside"

Killswitch Engage: "In Due Time"

Volbeat: "Room 24 (featuring King Diamond)"

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr: "Ain't Messin' 'Round"

Nirvana/Paul McCartney: "Cut Me Some Slack"

Rolling Stones: "Doom And Gloom"

Black Sabbath: "God is Dead?"

Muse: "Panic Station"

Best Blues Album

Billy Boy Arnold, Charlie Musselwhite, Mark Hummel, Sugar Ray Norcia & James Harman: Remembering Little Walter

James Cotton: Cotton Mouth Man

Ben Harper/Charlie Musselwhite: Get Up!

Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa: Seesaw

Bobby Rush: Down In Louisiana

Best Compilation Soundtrack

Dave Grohl & co: Sound City - Reel To Reel

Best Recording Package

Metallica: Through The Never (Music From The Motion Picture)

David Bowie: The Next Day

Best Boxed Or Limited Edition Package

Rolling Stones: The Brussels Affair

Paul McCartney & Wings: Wings Over America (Deluxe Edition)

Best Historical Album

Rolling Stones: Charlie Is My Darling – Ireland 1965

Bill Withers: The Complete Sussex And Columbia Albums

Best Engineered Album

Alice In Chains: The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here

Queens Of The Stone Age: …Like Clockwork

Best Surround Sound Album

Paul McCartney: Live Kisses

Primus: Sailing The Seas Of Cheese (Deluxe Edition)

Best Music Film

Green Day: ¡Cuatro!

Paul McCartney: Live Kisses