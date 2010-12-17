Black Sabbath To Release Live Triple LP Set

The upcoming Black Sabbath live album, Black Sabbath: Live at Hammersmith Odeon, will be exclusively available at participating Metal Club stores (click here for more info) at a suggested retail price of $36.98 on January 11, 2011 as individually numbered, limited edition (of 3000) triple LP set on 180g vinyl. The release documents Black Sabbath, with Ronnie James Dio and Vinny Appice on vocals and drums respectively, at London's legendary Hammersmith Odeon venue in 1982.

Black Sabbath: Live at Hammersmith Odeon track listing:

Side One

“E5150”

“Neon Nights”

“N.I.B.”

Side Two

“Children Of The Sea”

“Country Girl”

“Black Sabbath”

Side Three

“War Pigs”

“Slipping Away”

Side Four

“Iron Man”

“The Mob Rules”

Side Five

“Heaven And Hell”

Side Six

“Paranoid”

“Voodoo”

“Children Of The Grave”