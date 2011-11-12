Black Sabbath to Reunite for World Tour, New Album

It's official. The original lineup of Black Sabbath have, after months of speculation, announced that they will indeed be reforming for a new album and world tour. You can check out video of the announcement -- which was made at 11:11 a.m. in Hollywood at the Whiskey A Go Go -- below.

Producing Sabbath's new album -- the first to feature all of the original members since 1978's Never Say Die! -- will be none other than Rick Rubin.

While no tour dates have been announced, the band have confirmed that they will be making a headlining appearance at this year's Download festival, an event which will also see Metallica perform the Black Album in its entirety.