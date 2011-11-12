Trending

Black Sabbath to Reunite for World Tour, New Album

It's official. The original lineup of Black Sabbath have, after months of speculation, announced that they will indeed be reforming for a new album and world tour. You can check out video of the announcement -- which was made at 11:11 a.m. in Hollywood at the Whiskey A Go Go -- below.

Producing Sabbath's new album -- the first to feature all of the original members since 1978's Never Say Die! -- will be none other than Rick Rubin.

While no tour dates have been announced, the band have confirmed that they will be making a headlining appearance at this year's Download festival, an event which will also see Metallica perform the Black Album in its entirety.