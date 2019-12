Gears of War 3, which will be available for the Xbox 360 in September, has recently released a new trailer for the game which features Black Sabbath's "War Pigs." While it is definitely Black Sabbath's version, there seems to have been some remixing done to the song. Check it out in the video below.

Fans may remember the extremely popular trailer for the original Gears of War, which featured a cover of Tears For Fears' "Mad World" by Michael Andrews and Gary Jules.