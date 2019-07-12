Black Star Riders Share New Single, “Ain’t the End of the World”

Black Star Riders, featuring Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham, have shared a new single, “Ain’t the End of the World.” The song comes off the band's upcoming fourth studio album, Another State of Grace, due September 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Another State of Grace is the follow-up to 2017's Heavy Fire. The album was recorded at Sphere Studios in Burbank, California with producer Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax).

You can check out the full track list below.

(Image credit: courtesy of Black Star Riders)

Another State of Grace track list:

01. Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down

02. Another State Of Grace

03. Ain't The End Of The World

04. Underneath The Afterglow

05. Soldier In The Ghetto

06. Why Do You Love Your Guns?

07. Standing In The Line Of Fire

08. What Will It Take?

09. In The Shadow Of The War Machine

10. Poisoned Heart