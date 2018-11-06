Blackberry Smoke Announce New Headline Dates

Blackberry Smoke have announced new dates on their tour in support of their recent studio album, Find A Light. New shows include Dallas’ Canton Hall, Austin’s Emo’s, Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre, Seattle’s The Showbox and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, among many others.

Tickets for the tour—which will feature special guests Chris Shiflett, Nikki Lane, Quaker City Night Hawks and An Evening With—go on sale this Friday, November 9 at 10:00 A.M. local time. These newly confirmed performances follow the band’s extensive 2018 tour schedule, which includes upcoming stops at Atlanta’s The Tabernacle as part of their annual “Brothers and Sisters Holiday Homecoming Show” and a special show at Chattanooga’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium on New Year’s Eve.

See below for the full itinerary.

Blackberry Smoke also recently released an acoustic EP, The Southern Ground Sessions. Created as an accompaniment to Find A Light, the six-song effort was recorded live at Southern Ground studio in Nashville and features acoustic versions of five album tracks as well as a rendition of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky,” featuring Amanda Shires.

Frontman Charlie Starr recently spoke with Guitar World about what led the band to record The Southern Ground Sessions:

“I do write most every song on acoustic guitar,” Starr explained. “That’s just been my method for a long time, but that’s not the reason we went in to do this. We were going to go in and film ourselves and some friends performing some of these songs acoustically just for video content. That was the initial goal. That studio looks fantastic—all the great-looking wood on the walls, the ceiling and it’s dark, it really has a cool aesthetic. We didn’t pay a whole lot of attention initially to audio. Obviously you want to sound good but it wasn’t like ok, we’re going to make an acoustic EP. That wasn’t the goal.

“I think sometimes that’s where you capture some magic. You just threw some mics up and all of a sudden you start playing. We were only going to do a couple songs, [but] we ended up recording all day because it felt and sounded fantastic. This yet again is proof you shouldn’t over-think it and you get a winner. If we had gone overboard and tried to make everything perfect it would have probably ended up sounding like shit. It was a happy accident.”

Blackberry Smoke tour dates:

November 6—Belfast, Ireland—The Telegraph Building*

November 7—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium*

November 9—Cardiff, U.K.—Tramshed† (SOLD OUT)

November 10—Birmingham, U.K.—02 Academy†

November 11—Bristol, U.K.—02 Academy†

November 13—Southampton, U.K.—Guildhall*

November 15—London, U.K.—02 Shepherds Bush Empire*

November 16—London, U.K.—02 Shepherds Bush Empire*

November 17—Manchester, U.K.—02 Apollo*

November 23—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle‡

December 6—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore§

December 7—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

December 8—Clifton Park, NY—Upstate Concert Hall

December 9—New Bedford, MA—Zeiterion Theatre

December 31—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium#

January 6-12, 2019—Tampa, FL—2019 Southern Rock Cruise

January 24—Oxford, MS—The Lyric Oxford+

January 25—Dallas, TX—Canton Hall+

January 26—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall+

January 27—Austin, TX—Emo’s+

January 29—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre+

January 30—Tempe, AZ—Marquee Theatre+

February 1—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues+

February 2—Napa, CA—Uptown Theatre+

February 4—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up+

February 5—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up+

February 6—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre**

February 7—San Francisco, CA—The Regency Ballroom**

February 9—Jackson, CA—Jackson Rancheria Casino & Hotel††

February 10—Redding, CA—Redding Civic Auditorium*

February 12—Seattle, WA—The Showbox*

February 13—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall*

February 14—Spokane, WA—Bing Crosby Theater*

February 16—Deadwood, SD—Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino††

February 18—Wichita, KS—Cotillion Ballroom+

February 19—Oklahoma City, OK—Diamond Ballroom+

February 21—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore+

February 22—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium+

*with Quaker City Night Hawks

†with Quaker City Night Hawks and Junkyard

‡with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown

§with Karl Densons Tiny Universe

#with Brent Cobb

+with Chris Shiflett

**with Nikki Lane

††with An Evening With