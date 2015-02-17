Blackberry Smoke Premiere "Too High" Music Video

Ready for some new Southern rock? Atlanta-based rockers Blackberry Smoke have premiered their new "Too High" music video.

The track is from the band's latest album, Holding All the Roses, which was released February 10 via Rounder Records.

The 12-song set, which was produced by fellow Atlanta native Brendan O’Brien [AC/DC, Neil Young], is packed with crunchy back-porch grooves, greasy riffs, snarling guitar tones and simply irresistible hooks.

“This record gives the listener a lot to more to listen to,” the band’s chief songwriter, singer and guitarist, Charlie Starr, told Guitar World. “There’s nothing wrong with a meat-and-potatoes record like The Whippoorwill, but this time we put a lot more into the pie. Some people might think that means it sounds overproduced, but then I guess it is, because we produced more.”

Besides Starr’s main ax, a 1956 Gibson Les Paul Jr., the Holding All the Roses gear pile includes Starr’s Gibson Music City Jr. with B-Bender, which can be heard on “Fire in the Hole,” a host of vintage Fender and Marshall amps and several by Greg Germino of North Carolina that were built in the style of Sixties Plexi amps.