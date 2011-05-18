Blackfield kick off Three-Week North American Tour Today

Blackfield, the collaboration between Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) and Israeli artist Aviv Geffen, launch their North American tour today in Washington, D.C. The three-week trek sees the band hit the US, Canada and Mexico with special guests Anathema on the first nine dates.
Their third studio album, Welcome To My DNA, was released in April on Kscope and has garnered accolades around the world where magazines such as Rocksound called it "Blackfield's finest hour" and Dave DiMartino at Yahoo Music says "Arty, melodic, adventurous, and significantly catchy throughout, Welcome To My DNA is a nifty and sophisticated rock album"
To celebrate the start of the tour, the music television network Fuse.tv is giving away a free download of "Glass House" right here.
Another special promotion starting today is via Foursquare. When fans arrive at each date of the tour and check in on Foursquare, they'll get a discount code for the album from The Omega Order. Fans can find the code redemption instructions under the "tips" section of the venue called "Blackfield with special guests Anathema".
Blackfield's tour dates:
- MAY
- 18th Washington, DC
- 19th Philadelphia, PA, Theater of the Living Arts
- 20th New York, NY, Irving Plaza
- 21st Boston, MA, Royale Boston
- 23rd Montreal, QC, Le National
- 24th The Opera House Toronto
- 25th Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
- 26th Detroit, MA, St Andrew's Hall
- 27th Chicago, IL, Park West
- 30th Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre
- 31st Seattle, WA, Studio Seven
JUNE
1st Portland, OR, Aladdin Theater
3rd San Francisco, CA, Slim's
4th Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre
6th Mexico City, MEX, Metropolitan Theater
For more info, visit blackfield.org or kscopemusic.com.