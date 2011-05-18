Blackfield kick off Three-Week North American Tour Today

Blackfield, the collaboration between Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) and Israeli artist Aviv Geffen, launch their North American tour today in Washington, D.C. The three-week trek sees the band hit the US, Canada and Mexico with special guests Anathema on the first nine dates.

Their third studio album, Welcome To My DNA, was released in April on Kscope and has garnered accolades around the world where magazines such as Rocksound called it "Blackfield's finest hour" and Dave DiMartino at Yahoo Music says "Arty, melodic, adventurous, and significantly catchy throughout, Welcome To My DNA is a nifty and sophisticated rock album"

To celebrate the start of the tour, the music television network Fuse.tv is giving away a free download of "Glass House" right here.

Another special promotion starting today is via Foursquare. When fans arrive at each date of the tour and check in on Foursquare, they'll get a discount code for the album from The Omega Order. Fans can find the code redemption instructions under the "tips" section of the venue called "Blackfield with special guests Anathema".

Blackfield's tour dates:

MAY

18th Washington, DC

19th Philadelphia, PA, Theater of the Living Arts

20th New York, NY, Irving Plaza

21st Boston, MA, Royale Boston

23rd Montreal, QC, Le National

24th The Opera House Toronto

25th Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

26th Detroit, MA, St Andrew's Hall

27th Chicago, IL, Park West

30th Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre

31st Seattle, WA, Studio Seven

JUNE

1st Portland, OR, Aladdin Theater

3rd San Francisco, CA, Slim's

4th Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre

6th Mexico City, MEX, Metropolitan Theater

For more info, visit blackfield.org or kscopemusic.com.