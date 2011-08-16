Blink-182 Announce Track Listing for New Album, 'Neighborhoods'

Blink-182 have announced the track listing for their upcoming studio album, Neighborhoods. You can view it below.

Neighborhoods marks Blink's seventh studio album and first since 2003's self-titled effort.

Speaking to Jam Showbiz about the band's new album, Neighborhoods, Tom Delonge made sure fans knew that they could expect a very diverse record.

"There’s a lot of new elements," said Delonge. "We have these songs that are total throwbacks, exactly what people would know of what Blink is. But then we have these songs that are madly different and experimental. And then we have songs that are like prog- rock Blink. So I really think that we have a tremendous, diverse palette on this."

You can read the full interview here.

Neighborhoods Track Listing:

'Ghost On The Dance Floor'

'A La Mode'

'This is Home'

'Snake Charmer'

'MH 4.18.2011'

'Even If She Falls'

'You Too'

'Up All Night'

'After Midnight'

'Natives'

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

'Kaleidoscope'

'Fighting The Gravity'

'Heart's All Gone'