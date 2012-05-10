Blink 182 Cancel Tour Dates Due to Drummer's Emergency Tonsillectomy

Blink-182 have announced the cancellation of several tour dates so that drummer Travis Barker can recover from an emergency tonsillectomy.

Among the cancelled shows is a headlining performance at the Bamboozle Festival, which takes place May 19 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. However, festival organizers have announced a replacement: New Jersey's own My Chemical Romance.

Blink-182's May 10 and 11 shows in Oklahoma have been rescheduled for mid-September.

The following shows have been cancelled and won't be rescheduled: