Blink-182 Debut New Song, "Up All Night"

Pop-punk veterans Blink-182 have debuted a new song this morning, titled "Up All Night." The track is the first single from the band's forthcoming new album, which will be the group's first since 2003's self-titled effort. You can hear the track below.

The track "Up All Night" has reportedly been in existence since the band re-united in 2009, however the band held back from performing it live for fear fans would hear it as a poor-quality YouTube video.

Blink-182 will be hitting the road later this summer with My Chemical Romance.