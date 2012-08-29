Bob Dylan Premieres "Duquesne Whistle" Music Video

Folk rock hero Bob Dylan has just released a new, surprisingly violent music video for his song "Duquesne Whistle." Check it out below.

His voice weathered as ever, "Duquesne Whistle" sounds like an old-time train song, a bluesy take on the dark side of riding the rails.

The track will appear on Dylan's forthcoming new album, Tempest, which is due out September 11.

The new album, which features 10 new Dylan compositions, was produced by Jack Frost (aka Bob Dylan). It follows 2009's Together Through Life and Christmas in the Heart.