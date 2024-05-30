“When Bob Dylan really did go electric, nearly 60 years ago, this Fender Telecaster was one of his most crucial weapons”: Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson's 1965 Fender Telecaster fetches a whopping $650,000 at auction

The 1965 Fender Telecaster was used by both Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson throughout their careers, and played on stage by Eric Clapton

L-Bob Dylan plays a Fender Telecaster electric guitar as he performs on stage at the Westchester County Center on February 5, 1966 in White Plains, New York;R-Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson's 1965 Fender Telecaster
(Image credit: L-Alice Ochs/Getty Images;R-Julien's)

Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson's 1965 Fender Telecaster has been sold for $650,000 at auction. The guitar has a long history, having been owned, recorded, and stage-played by Robbie Robertson of The Band and Bob Dylan, serving as the catalyst for his electric era.

Robbie Robertson of The Band originally bought this Telecaster after suggesting it could be a good fit for Dylan when he was experimenting with integrating the electric guitar into his performances. Dylan took Robertson at his word, and used this guitar throughout 1965, playing it on 1966's Blonde on Blonde, and using it as his guitar of choice on his 1966 world tour.

Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson's 1965 Fender Telecaster
(Image credit: Julien's )

