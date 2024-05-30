“The last gig of the tour was in Barcelona. We were there for a couple of days and Eric said he wanted to get a Spanish guitar”: The acoustic Eric Clapton used to write Tears in Heaven just sold for over $100,000

Originally owned by John Porter, Clapton begged him to borrow his 1977 Juan Alvares acoustic to use as his go-to songwriting guitar

Left-Photo of Eric CLAPTON, performing live onstage, playing Martin acoustic guitar; Right- Eric Clapton's 1977 Juan Alvares acoustic
(Image credit: Left-Mick Hutson/Getty Images;Right-Julien's)

Eric Clapton's ‘Tears in Heaven’ guitar has recently fetched $101,600 at auction. The 1977 Juan Alvarez acoustic guitar in natural finish was originally owned and played by musician and music producer John Porter before Eric Clapton used it to write his 1992 single Tears in Heaven.

Alongside the guitar, there's a signed letter of authenticity from John Porter, who toured Europe with Clapton in 1977, and a letter of provenance signed by Eric Clapton.

Image 1 of 4
Eric Clapton's 1977 Juan Alvarez acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Julien's )

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.