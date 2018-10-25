Bob Mould Announces New Album, 'Sunshine Rock,' Shares Title Track

Bob Mould has announced the release of a new album, Sunshine Rock, on February 8, 2019, via Merge Records. He has also shared the title track from the effort, which can be streamed above.

Mould discussed the inspiration for Sunshine Rock, which he wrote while living in Berlin over the past three years. "Almost four years ago, I made plans for an extended break," he explained. "I started spending time in Berlin in 2015, found an apartment in 2016, and became a resident in 2017. My time in Berlin has been a life changing experience. The winter days are long and dark, but when the sun comes back, all spirits lift."

As for his mindset while writing these songs, Mould said: "To go from [2011 autobiography] See a Little Light to the last three albums, two of which were informed by loss of each parent, respectively, at some point I had to put a Post-It note on my work station and say, 'Try to think about good things.' Otherwise I could really go down a long, dark hole,. I'm trying to keep things brighter these days as a way to stay alive."

About the title track, he added: " 'Sunshine Rock' was such a bright, optimistic song, and once that came together, I knew that would be the title track, and that really set the tone for the direction of the album.”

Sunshine Rock can be pre-ordered here.

Mould will also be heading out on tour in support of the album beginning February 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. See below for all dates:

Bob Mould 2019 tour dates:

Thu Feb 14 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

Fri Feb 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

Sat Feb 16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Mon Feb 18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Tue Feb 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

Thu Feb 21 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

Fri Feb 22 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Sat Feb 23 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Mon Feb 25 - Ft. Collins, CO - Washington's

Tue Feb 26 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Fri Mar 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Sat Mar 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Fri Mar 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

Sat Mar 9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

Mon Mar 11 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Zakk

Tue Mar 12 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

Thu Mar 14 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

Fri Mar 15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Sat Mar 16 - Edinburg, UK - The Liquid Rooms

Sun Mar 17 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 Manchester

Sat Mar 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Palace

Sun Mar 31 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Tue Apr 2 - Dallas, TX - Granada

Wed Apr 3 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Fri Apr 5 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Sat Apr 6 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Sun Apr 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

* w/ Titus Andronicus