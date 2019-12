As reported on Bob Seger's official website, the Detroit rocker and his Silver Bullet Band will launch a new tour "to major cities across North America" starting in March, Seger's first time on the concert trail since his tour of 2006-07.

The exact cities and dates will be announced shortly, although a map that flashes in a brief video on his web page showed Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New York and Missouri.

For more info go to http://www.bobseger.com.