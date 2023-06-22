The ultimate analog delay pedal? Boss unveils the all-powerful DM-101 Delay Machine

Boss has unveiled the DM-101 Delay Machine, an analog delay pedal that takes the format to the absolute limit.

The DM-101 features eight BBD (Bucket Brigade Device) chips, which keeps its actual delays pure analog, but adds CPU control, presets, MIDI and a lot more besides.

BBDs emerged in the 1970s on the first analog delay units, including Boss’s classic DM-2 and DM-1 pedals, and tonehounds continue to swear by their warm, filtered repeats.

By utilizing modern CPU control, Boss aims to deliver the versatility of a digital delay pedal combined with the tone of an authentic analog unit – and on the face of the specs, it’s hard to argue.

The pedal features 12 modes, including a traditional analog delay with up to 1,200ms of delay time, a DM-2-inspired tone, multi-head offerings, and six stereo settings that highlight the pedal’s unique stereo field.

Boss is promising everything from “gritty vintage echoes” to modern analog tones with “extended high-frequency clarity”, so it’s fair to say the pedal goes far beyond your typical ‘dark’ analog delays.

Naturally, there are controls to adjust the pedal’s modulation – BBD chips are, of course, staples in classic analog chorus designs, too – as well as tap tempo to adjust the delay time, with an onboard switch to tweak the note division. There’s also a Variation knob that adjusts specific parameters per mode.

Other modern features that bring the DM-101 in line with contemporary digital units include four onboard memories, MIDI ins and outs (allowing for up to 127 user memories), MIDI sync and wet/dry rig compatibility.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss)

Then there’s selectable carryover to keep trails ringing out when the pedal is bypassed and the option of hooking up external footswitches and an expression pedal.

And, in a neat aesthetic touch, the old-school enclosure pays homage to Boss’s first analog delay, the DM-1.

Boss has billed the DM-101 as “the ultimate analog delay pedal”, and looking at the competition, it makes a serious case.

Tap tempo-equipped analog delays are nothing new – look at MXR’s Carbon Copy Deluxe or DOD’s Rubbernecker – and the Seymour Duncan Vapor Trail Deluxe added presets and a wealth of onboard effects to the format in 2021. But Boss has gone one further in just about every department here, making the DM-101 to analog delay what the DD-500 is to digital.

Of course, the price reflects that, given the DM-101 will cost $499 when it hits stores in July. In the meantime, head over to Boss for more info.