Boss reveals price and availability of highly anticipated Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender

Last year, Boss announced its partnership with Sola Sound to develop the Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender, but left the pedal's price point and availability shrouded in mystery.

Boss has now finally lifted the lid; the Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender is available for pre-order for $349, limited to only 3,000 units worldwide.

A faithful recreation of Sola's iconic late-'60s Tone Bender MK II – regarded as one of the most important fuzz pedals in history – the TB-2W features a compact Boss chassis housing optimized germanium transistors, a three-way voltage selector for overall tone shaping and selectable true/buffered bypass operation.

(Image credit: Boss)

Realized using a “masterpiece” Tone Bender MK II from Sola Sound's archive as a benchmark reference, the TB-2W retains the original's visual aesthetic, with its same textured enclosure and knob designs.

The circuit of the original Tone Bender MK II served as the basis for many other iconic pedals – including the Vox Tone Bender, Dallas Rangemaster, Dallas Arbiter Fuzz Face and more – and has been used by such names as Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend and Mick Ronson.

The Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender will ship in spring 2021. For more information, head over to Boss.