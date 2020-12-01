Boss teams up with Sola Sound for the Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender fuzz pedal

After weeks of intense speculation from pedal enthusiasts, Boss has finally lifted the lid on the new Waza Craft pedal that it recently described as “like nothing we’ve ever created before”.

Teaming up with Sola Sound – the creator of the iconic Tone Bender fuzz pedals – the Japanese effects giant has unveiled the Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender.

A recreation of Sola's iconic late-'60s MK II version of the Tone Bender, the all-new TB-2W features carefully optimized germanium transistors, a three-way voltage selector for overall tone shaping, selectable true/buffered bypass operation and a refined circuit design for consistent performance from pedal to pedal.

Housed in Boss's classic compact chassis, the Waza Craft TB-2W Tone Bender has been realized using a “masterpiece” Tone Bender MK II from Sola Sound’s archive as a benchmark reference.

Visually, it remains true to Sola's original design, with the same textured enclosure and knob designs.

Due to availability of the components that make up the pedal, the TB-2W will have a limited production run. More information is yet to be revealed, but Boss has told us that it will be available in Q2 of 2021. For more information, head to Boss.