Boutique Amps Distribution’s LA warehouse hit by fire

An LA-based warehouse belonging to Boutique Amps Distribution has been majorly damaged following a devastating fire.

The fire, which erupted in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 1) at Huntington Park, was tended to by the LA County Fire Department, which reported that a “defensive fire attack” had been instigated to combat “heavy smoke and fire”.

A series of pictures posted to social media showed the extent of the damage, revealing that the structure had been irreparably damaged by the blaze.

Following the fire, the LA County Department reported there was one minor injury to a firefighter, who has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Units on scene reported heavy smoke and fire showing from a 200' X 200' warehouse. Defensive fire attack. Currently at a 3rd alarm + 5 engines

Boutique Amps Distribution is the exclusive worldwide distributor for a number of celebrated amp and effects products, including those from brands such as Wampler, Soldano, Egnator, Diezel, Matthews Effects, Tone King, Bogner and Morgan.

The LA warehouse was used as a manufacturing and storage facility, with an official word on the extent of stock losses yet to be reported.

Responding to the incident on Instagram, Joe Morgan of Morgan Amps confirmed no-one else was injured, and commented, “I am not sure how much damage was done to the manufacturing side of the shop but hopefully we will have a better understanding of the damage today.”

Boutique Amps Distribution is yet to make an official statement regarding the fire.