Brad Paisley Debuts New Song, "Southern Comfort Zone," on 'Kimmel'

This week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, country music guitar ace Brad Paisley debuted a new song, "Southern Comfort Zone."

The track turned up on iTunes in late 2012 without much context — no mention of an upcoming album, etc. However, Paisley cleared up the mystery last night, announcing that the tune is from his upcoming studio album, which will be titled Wheelhouse.

It is expected to be released April 9.

During a brief interview segment before Paisley's performance, Kimmel suggested that Paisley should call the album Thriller. Paisley replied, "I'm thinking about Red. Anybody name their album Red lately?"

Check out the new Paisley song below.