Brewer of Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Switches to Six-Day Week to Meet Demand

The Sun reports that Robinsons, the Cheshire, England-based brewer of Iron Maiden's Trooper beer, has had to switch to a six-day work week to keep up with demand.

More than 100 countries have applied to stock Maiden's special cask ale. More than 250,000 pints have been pre-sold in the UK alone, ahead of the ale's May 9 release date. According to The Sun, Robinsons is brewing three batches a day for the first time in its 175-year history.

"We haven’t spent a single penny on advertising," said David Bremner of Robinsons. "This is history in the making for brewing."

"I'm a lifelong fan of traditional English ale," says Maiden's Bruce Dickinson on the beer's website, ironmaidenbeer.com. "I thought I'd died and gone to heaven when we were asked to create our own beer. I have to say that I was very nervous: Robinsons are the only people I have had to audition for in 30 years. Their magic has been to create the alchemical wedding of flavor and texture that is Trooper. I love it."

The 4.8 percent-strength Trooper ale is named after the Iron Maiden song "The Trooper," from their 1983 album, Piece Of Mind.