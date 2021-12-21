Brian May tests positive for Covid, keeps playing guitar: “I want to show you that you can actually play after Covid”

Brian May has been documenting his recovery process on social media after confirming he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Breaking the news of his contraction on Instagram, the electric guitar legend wrote, “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely no sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m okay. And I will tell the tale.

“Please take extra care out there, good folks,” he added. “This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do not want it messing up your Christmas.”

Despite testing positive for the virus, May has been surprisingly active on social media during his recovery process, posting a handful of follow-up clips that have kept fans up-to-date with his health.

On the seventh day of May’s infection, he wrote, “I’m feeling that my immune system, with the enormous help of three Pfizer jabs, is now winning the battle against the invader.

“So do not be afraid – there is life after Covid! But do be careful,” May continued. “You do not want this, and neither do your family.”

And, in a separate video clip that sees May noodle around on his Red Special signature guitar, he then added, “I just want to show you that you can still actually play guitar after Covid. [It] probably helps if you could play guitar before.”

May’s latest update, posted yesterday (December 20) with a picture of another positive test, documented the ninth day of his infection, during which he wrote, “It’s a reminder that the Beast is still in my body.

“I can still feel it, too. Congestion, snuffles, slightly dizzy head. And it’s not too late for the thing to kick back at me. But otherwise okay today.”

Head over to Brian May's Instagram channel to follow the rest of his recovery.