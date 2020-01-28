Brian May is now designing sports bras

Brian May Guitars has long been the place to go for Queen fanatics looking to get their hands on an affordable replica of May’s famous Red Special electric guitar - or, if it suits them, an Arielle signature model.

Now, the May-owned company has expanded its guitar-related accessories and leisurewear arm to offer up its first official, erm, sports bra.

The Official BMG Sports Bra was designed by May, with the company stating:

“Highlighting Brian May's consummate artistic talents, this active wear salutes the entire range of Brian May Guitars with a bright, bold design prominently featuring the united colors of BMG - because it doesn't have to be red to be special!”

The bra is available in five different sizes, for £35, (approx. $45.50). To pick one up, head over to Brian May Guitars.