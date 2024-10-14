“I wanted to sound like Jimi Hendrix on his first album. It was good to have that there for a while”: Brian May reveals the off-the-wall Red Special mod from his pre-Queen days that he ended up removing

The wild electronics upgrade didn't last for very long, but it can be heard on some of May's earliest pre-Queen recordings

Brian May Attends the 2024 U.K. Red Special Meetup/Convention by dsgb - YouTube
Brian May and his Red Special electric guitar are inseparable, and across his career the Queen legend has used the humble DIY build to cement his status as a bona fide rock legend. But that doesn’t mean his beloved six-string is immune to criticism.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.