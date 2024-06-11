“We have spoken about such things, and it would be lovely to have an edition of the Brian May guitar based in the States”: Brian May confirms Gibson-built Red Specials are on the cards

By
Contributions from
published

The Queen guitar icon was announced as a new member of the Gibson family earlier this year, and it sounds like the new partnership will lead to a meticulous Murphy Lab Red Special recreation

Brian May Red Special
(Image credit: Future)

Brian May has confirmed that a Gibson Custom Shop/Murphy Lab recreation of his iconic Red Special electric guitar is firmly on the table.

In February, at the grand opening of the Gibson Garage UK, the Queen legend was surprise-announced as a new member of the Gibson family

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from