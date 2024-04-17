Fender's guitar models explained: We break down the entire Fender line-up from Player to Custom Shop, to help you find the right one for you

By Richard Blenkinsop
published

Get to know your Jazzmasters from your Jags and your Players from your Performers with our breakdown of the vast Fender catalog

Fender Guitars Explained

In the world of electric guitars, there are a few names that ring out quite as loud as Fender. Along with their stablemate Gibson, Fender paved the way in the 1950s for the future of mass-produced electric instruments and it’s fair to say that popular music would look very different without their influence. 

Leo Fender founded the company in 1946 and quickly pivoted from repairing radios to manufacturing amps and instruments. It wasn't long before he struck gold, so to speak, with the invention of the first mass-produced solid-body electric guitar – originally called the Esquire, it would later be rebranded the Telecaster. Since then, Fender has gone on to do huge things and continues to be a pioneer within the industry. 

A proper Fender Strat. For many players over the years, that has been the goal. The Player Strat, with its modest price tag makes this more attainable while still providing amazing tones and great playability.  

Get the crystalline clarity of those classic, old Fender single-coils with this 70s throwback. The Vintera Jaguar provides authentic vintage tones along with an incredible aesthetic that’s sure to please a wide range of players.

Fitted with a pair of high-output, active EMG pickups and a slick-playing neck, this thing is a metal machine. Rethink everything you thought you knew about the Tele, because this signature model redefines it. 

As close as you can get to an original pre-CBS 60s Strat, without spending thousands. It’s fitted with pickups that have been voiced after an original 60s Strat, so you’re getting an authentic vintage tone, as well as other period-correct specs. 

This is a modern take on the Jazzmaster while paying respect to its past. With this, you can get a powerful, modern Jazzmaster tone, but at the push of a switch, you can quickly get more vintage, old-school tones – the best of both worlds. 

Get the classic Tele bite and twang in the bridge position, along with the warmth and power of a humbucker in the neck. Should you want a more traditional Tele neck pickup sound though, you can quickly tap it to unlock a different tonal palette.

