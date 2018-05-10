Brother Hawk Premiere New Album, 'The Clear Lake'

Brother Hawk's new album, 'The Clear Lake,' will be released May 11. (Image credit: Official press photo)

Today, Guitar World has teamed up with up-and-coming alt/blues-rockers Brother Hawk to premiere their new album, The Clear Lake. You can check out all nine tracks below.

“The Clear Lake is all about giving yourself to the people and ideas that give you love and strength in return," says JB Brisendine, the guitar-playing frontman of the Atlanta-based quartet. "It was recorded live over a three-day session at Maze Studios in Atlanta with a few overdubs at quiet little places afterwards. I used my one-and-only baby, a 1978 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe Pro, exclusively on this record. I plugged it into a few different Marshalls and a blackface Fender and kept the effects to a minimum. We wanted to keep things raw and emotive, and we’re extremely proud to share what we've accomplished. Come see us on the road in May!"

The band is rounded out by Nick Johns (keys/vocals), James Fedigan (bass) and Allan Carson (drums), who—along with Brisendine—fuse their undying love of classic and contemporary rockers, including Neil Young, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, the Allman Brothers Band, Soundgarden and the Black Crowes, to forge a sound that's truly all their own.

The Clear Lake was engineered by TJ Elias (Mastodon, Blackberry Smoke) and mastered by Billy Bowers (AC/DC, L7). Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr even plays pedal steel guitar on one of the album's tracks.

For more about Brother Hawk and The Clear Lake, visit brotherhawkatl.com. For more about their tour (which kicks off today), head here (or check out the poster below).