Bruce Dickinson Says Iron Maiden Are "Better Than Metallica"

Speaking with Metal Hammer magazine recently, Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson made a strikingly bold claim: that his band is better than Metallica.

"I got into trouble for saying that we're better than Metallica … and, it's true!" Dickinson said. "They might be bigger than us and they might sell more tickets than us and they might get more gold-plated middle-class bourgeoisie turning up to their shows but they're not Maiden. I did say it's a bit of a wind-up. I thought, if I'm going to turn into an asshole, I might as well, you know, go for it!"

Iron Maiden released a new best-of collection, From Fear to Eternity: The Best of 1990-2010, yesterday.

