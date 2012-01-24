Bruce Springsteen Annouces First 2012 U.S. Tour Dates with E-Street Band

Bruce Springsteen has announced the first dates of a pending U.S. tour this year in support of his upcoming new album, Wrecking Ball. As always, Bruce will be joined by the E-Street Band, with this tour marking the group's first North American excursion after the death of late saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

You can get all of Bruce's 2012 tour dates at his official website, and his previously announced European dates below.

Wrecking Ball is due out on March 6.

Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band 2012 European Tour Dates