Bruce Springsteen has started premiering tracks from his new album, Wrecking Ball, one-per-day online. Today's track, which is only available for 24 hours, is "This Depression," which features Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. Listen below, courtesy of exclaim.ca.

Last week, The Boss released a new music video for the song "We Take Care of Our Own." Watch it here.

Wrecking Ball is due out on March 6.