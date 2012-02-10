Bush Release Music Video for "Baby Come Home"

Alt rockers Bush have just release a new music video for their song "Baby Come Home." Check it out below.

The track is taken from last year's Sea of Memories, the band's first album since their recent reunion.

"It was something I always wanted to do really, something I had been trying to do for some time," said frontman Gavid Rossdale of the band's reunion in 2010. "I was really just waiting for the opportunity to do a complete reunion with the four original members, and then when I realized that wasn’t going to happen, I decided to just do it anyhow, because I thought it would be better for the songs. It was like, “Why am I fighting this?” Even with the success of the solo record, the question was always, 'Is the band getting back together?'"