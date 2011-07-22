Bush Streaming New Song, "The Sound of Winter"

Reunited British alternative rockers Bush are now streaming a new song, titled "The Sound of Winter," online. The track is taken from the band's forthcoming new album, The Sea Of Memories, which is due out on September 13.

You can hear "The Sound of Winter" at this location.

On the new album, singer Gavin Rossdale said, "When making music, you have a choice to repeat what you've done or move on. It would've been safe to just rework (1994's debut album) Sixteen Stone over and over, but what kind of life would that be? When you're driving down the road, you're focused on what's in front of you; you don't really think to keep checking in your rear view mirror. I like the idea of art changing, developing and morphing."

Bush are currently finalizing plans for a fall tour.