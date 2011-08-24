Butch Vig on the Recording of Nirvana's 'Nevermind': "It Was Kind of a Pain in the Ass"

Next month marks the 20th anniversary of Nirvana's seminal Nevermind album -- along with the release of a 20th anniversary deluxe edition.

As with the record processes of most great albums, the sessions for Nevermind were far from easy, with producer Butch Vig recalling in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that Kurt Cobain's perfectionist approach to the sessions was, well, a "pain in the ass."

"I'd be balancing the drums and the guitar and Kurt would come and say 'Turn all the treble off. I want it to sound more like Black Sabbath.' It was kind of a pain in the ass."

Vig also made note of Kurt's frequent mood swings, which the producer found difficult to deal with.

"Kurt was charming and witty, but he would go through these mood swings," Vig told Rolling Stone. He would be totally engaged, then all of a sudden a light switch would go off and he'd go sit in the corner and completely disappear into himself. I didn't really know how to deal with that."

be sure to stay tuned for Guitar World features on classic albums from 1991 next month, including Nevermind, Blood Sugar Sex Magik and Use Your Illusion.