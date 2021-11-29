Stuck on Christmas present ideas? Get a personalized video message from Dave Mustaine, Matt Heafy, William DuVall and more on Cameo

Stuck on what to get your loved ones for Christmas this year? Is the guitarist in your family already kitted out with all the gear they need? Then why not get them a personalized video message from one of their musical heroes.

Over at Cameo, you can request a short video message from a huge range of guitarists spanning a host of different genres, from metal to blues to rock, so whatever the occasion – be it Christmas, a birthday or a new job celebration – it's sure to be unforgettable.

If metal's your loved one's poison, you can request a clip from the likes of Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro, Matt Heafy, Mark Morton or Scott Ian, to name a few. If they're savvy with the new wave of guitar-slinging content creators on the web, you can request a video from YouTube riff master and meme lord Nik Nocturnal or shredder Sophie Lloyd.

And if they're more into the rock side of things, Richie Kotzen and Tyler Bryant and Alice in Chains' William DuVall are just waiting to wish them a happy season's greetings.

Of course, there's also tons of musicians on Cameo outside of the guitar sphere, including Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe, Arch Enemy leader Alissa White-Gluz and Motörhead's Mikkey Dee.

All you need to do is head to Cameo, find your celebrity of choice, fill out the form on their page and your message will be with the recipient within seven days. Make sure you give the celebrity as much info as possible so they can make your personalized video message the best it can be.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine on Cameo: $299 Megadeth's Dave Mustaine on Cameo: $299

He's been at the forefront of thrash metal for decades, and now he can be on your loved one's phone with a personalized video message. A clip from Mustaine costs $299, and a portion of the profits will be donated to the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

Matt Heafy on Cameo: $50 for Cyber Monday Matt Heafy on Cameo: $50 for Cyber Monday

Chiefly known as the frontman of metal masters Trivium, and also as a YouTube and Twitch extraordinaire in his own right, Matt Heafy is one of the most influential guitarists out there today. Usually priced at $70, for Cyber Monday you can get a message – or even a song, if he's feeling “warmed up” – from the man himself for only $50.